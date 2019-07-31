Cyrus Lester and Maggie Long had a dream to be organic farmers.
After extensive research on different crop choices, market prices for produce and available (and affordable) farm land, the couple jumped full force into the growing of specialty or gourmet mushrooms.
In just under four years, they have made Mushroom Maggie’s Farm in St. Francisville the largest producer in the state selling approximately 500 pounds each week to over 30 restaurants in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, several farmers markets and grocery stores.
Growing at this volume is not easy, they said. Each week 300 10-pound bags of growth mix are prepared. Mushroom seeds from eight to 10 varieties are mixed into these bags in a closely controlled environment. The bags are then set in racks in the “fruiting room” where cool temperatures, high moisture and the perfect light speed mushroom growth. Harvesting is done at least twice each day — 365 days a year.
With names like Lion’s Mane, Pink Oyster, Chestnuts, King Trumpets and Pioppino, these are not the run-of-the-mill varieties normally seen in the grocery store, but they might be soon. As this story was being prepared, Lester and Long learned eight more New Orleans restaurants and an eight-location grocery chain are wanting an additional 1,000 pounds a week of mushrooms.
They said their biggest problem is immediately tripling output to meet demand.