In the wake of the August 2016 flooding there was a tremendous need for coordination of relief and recovery efforts carried out by volunteer groups in West Feliciana Parish.
Local volunteers came together as a team to manage volunteers, donated goods and resources, and outside assistance, a news release said. Their professional management assisted flood victims in mucking out homes, feeding people and offering immunizations.
This group became the West Feliciana Volunteers for Response and Recovery Foundation.
The Louisiana Emergency Preparedness Association presented the foundation with the 2019 LEPA Award for Leadership in Emergency Preparedness. Several board members traveled to Lake Charles on May 14 to receive the award.
Capt. Brian Spillman, director of Homeland Security for West Feliciana Parish, said, “This award shows that others are aware of their efforts and recognizes this group as an example of how volunteers working together can solve problems.”
After the initial flood, group members saw a need to continue with recovery assistance, the release said. This included setting up and managing disaster assistance to help with the complicated issues that arose when victims began dealing with FEMA and the state. The group went on to assist with case management of victim’s claims and providing financial assistance to help those affected get back into their homes.
The group began meeting regularly and eventually formed the West Feliciana Volunteers for Response and Recovery Foundation. The status as a foundation would allow them to receive and expend funds on behalf of those in need.
Spillman said, “The WFVRRF has demonstrated their ability to see a problem, identify needs and rapidly activate in a respectful and professional manner to assist wherever they can. They’re a great asset to our parish and we’re blessed to have this group of dedicated volunteers.”
Their members are professionals, retirees, clergy, homemakers and other civic-minded leaders who have come together to do what they do best — assist their neighbors in need, whether across the street or across the globe, the release said.
In September 2017, while still assisting local flood victims, foundation members led a humanitarian aid effort to help the citizens of Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. They collected, inventoried and prepared 28 boxes for shipment containing almost 900 items including baby formula, anti-bacterial wipes and other hygiene supplies, the release said.
The foundation recently partnered with the West Feliciana Fire Protection District and the American Red Cross to provide and install over 50 smoke detectors in local homes.
The group continues to address local opportunities. Training in the fields of CPR and first aid, sheltering, incident management and volunteer management has been completed. The foundation is working with local government and faith-based groups in hopes of establishing a dedicated facility to be used as a shelter for parish residents affected by future disasters.