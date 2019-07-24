Tyler Martin builds national level basketball team
Every once in a while, you come across someone who is truly special. I sat down with coach Tyler Martin recently to talk about his travel basketball team, the East Feliciana Tigers.
Coach Martin is a New Orleans native who was raised by his aunt and uncle. He has been coaching basketball for the past 10 years, but it’s the past seven where he has truly found his calling.
Martin is the head coach of the East Feliciana Tigers travel basketball team. Long before they were a teen traveling team, they were just a small group of 7- and 8-year-old kids learning how to play basketball. Martin coaches seven players: Tre’Dez Green, Chandler Wilson, Cedisiah Williams, Kylin Jackson, Kemon Beech, Kamron Simmons and his son Tyler Martin Jr. These seven kids have been under his wing for seven years playing basketball, but this past year was the first time they played as a travel team.
In their first year as a travel team, you’d assume that they would need a bit of warming up to the situation, but that was not the case. Martin’s Tigers won a state tournament in Hammond, and then went on to compete at the national tournament in Orlando, Florida, in the first week of July.
The coach and I spoke about his team’s immediate success and how he made the decision to take them on the road. “The door was closed. ... So I said, ‘I’m gonna take my boys on the road.’ So I registered them through YBOA, and I said, ‘We’re gonna play every YBOA tournament there is,’” Martin said. He told me that they just competed and competed and kept winning all the way through the state tournament in Hammond.
When I asked what came next, Martin told me, “I got the email that said, ‘Congratulations, you’ve qualified for nationals in Orlando, Florida.’ ... It was crazy. I was in tears when I read the email.”
His team of seven went on to place second in their group at the tournament and got the chance to play in the 16-team bracket for the national title against teams from all over the country.
“After the tournament, we were all just in tears,” he said. Martin also said it wasn’t all about playing in the tournament. At the end of the day, this was great exposure for his kids. Some of them had never left the Baton Rouge area before, much less Louisiana.
As for the team's future, Martin’s short-term goal is to get his kids on high school teams. He said some of them may even play varsity as freshmen. His long-term goal is to get them playing in front of college coaches, so they can get the opportunity to go to school. “It may not be a big college,” he said, “It may be a junior college, but college is college, and I want you to go to college.”
The thing that impressed me the most about Martin was his dedication to his team and his kids. He does not get paid to be their coach, and he does have a day job.
We spoke a lot about why he chose to take on the responsibility of being a coach to these kids while already having a full plate. He said, “I look at it like this: When God asks us to do things, your first answer is not always yes. There are so many excuses of why you’re not able to do that job. I saw a need for this community, so I took on the responsibility of starting the East Feliciana Tigers.”
Martin said he wants his players to put God first, get an education, and take the time to use what God gave them to excel. “I always tell them to not let their circumstances or their environment determine the type of person you are going to be,” he said.
As great as his team is and as much success as they have now had on a national scale, there is still a struggle of community support. Martin often has to pay out of pocket for hotel rooms, tournament costs or basketball socks. However, he tries to see the bright side of it. He said, “I don’t complain about it because I see the production. I see them growing. I see them becoming better men and getting ready to get into high school.”
Martin's attitude, his motivations and his ambition are impressive. The things that have been accomplished by Tyler Martin and his team are nothing short of incredible. The future is already bright. Community support would help continue the success.