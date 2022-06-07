Magnolia Wellness, 7197 U.S. 61, St. Francisville, celebrated an open house April 13 with food and wine.
Magnolia Wellness was established by Angela Landry, LCSW-BACS in 2017. Four other therapists practice there: Lisa Williams, LCSW-BACS, Shannon Norris, LCSW, Jackie Scholtt, LCSW, Leslie Oliver, LCSW.
Together they provide an array of health and wellness services, including marriage counseling, trauma and PTSD therapy, anxiety and depression therapy, addiction and codependency therapy, and clinical supervision for pre-licenses social workers, a news release said.
Magnolia Wellness offers Accelerated Resolution Therapy, which works to change the way the brain stores images of traumatic memories so that they no longer trigger strong emotional and physical reactions.
The mission of Magnolia Wellness is to increase access to mental health care to St.Francisville and the surrounding community through the use of innovative therapeutic techniques as well as training and supervising psychotherapists, the release said.
Contact the office at (225) 245-5040 for information.