ST. FRANCISVILLE — The Board of Aldermen gave final approval Tuesday to a zoning change for the old St. Francisville High School site, which the West Feliciana Parish School Board is attempting to sell.
The board's ordinance changes the 21-acre site's zoning from I, institutional, to RS-2, medium-density, single-family residential. The town's Planning and Zoning Commission last month recommended the change.
The property once was part of Pecan Grove Plantation, as was the nearby Pecan Grove residential subdivision.
About 12 residents of the development attended the meeting to support the change, resident Al Lemoine said. No one spoke against the change during a public hearing, but Alderwoman Abby Cochran voted against the ordinance.
Lemoine said after the meeting that residents are concerned that a high-density development could come after the School Board sells the land.
"It is zoned like we are now, and that gives us a little more protection at this stage," Lemoine said of the new zoning. "We're in a much better posture."
Cochran told the Pecan Grove residents she is not against the RS-2 zoning, but she has objected to the town initiating the zoning change, instead of the School Board.
"I've been on the board for 12 years, and we've never rezoned property without the property owner asking for it. I just don't think it's a good practice," Cochran said.
"This is a unique situation," Mayor Billy D'Aquilla observed.
On another matter, Jim Johnston, the new owner of the St. Francisville Inn, explained his plans to renovate and improve the business. He said the plans include "disassembling" the historic Wolf-Schlesinger Home and putting it back together again and expanding its services.
Johnson thanked town officials for their support in his project.
"This is the most business-friendly town I've ever been in," Johnston told the mayor and board. He said later the support he has received for his project at the state level also is in sharp contrast to the attitude of Georgia officials where he formerly had a business.