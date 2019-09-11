West Feliciana Middle class interviews each other to learn career goals Staff report Advocate Staff Sep 11, 2019 - 2:30 pm Facebook Twitter SMS Email From left, McKenzie Rodriguez, Jedidyah Barnes, Laila Robertson, Emma McFarland and Dalton Carter, students in Sarah Parkerson’s class at West Feliciana Middle School, interview each other about career goals during a recent lesson. Provided photo Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Students in Sarah Parkerson’s class at West Feliciana Middle School recently interviewed each other about career goals. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Advocate Staff Follow Advocate Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today View comments