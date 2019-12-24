HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University conferred degrees on 1,062 graduates Dec. 14 at the university’s commencement ceremonies.
Retired State Farm Executive Wallace Lewis Sr. addressed Southeastern graduating students.
Candidates for associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees were honored.
The university awarded its highest academic honor, the President’s Medal for Academic Excellence, to nine students with the highest cumulative grade point average in the university’s five colleges.
Medal recipients were:
- College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences: music/vocal major Kaylin Guillory, of Abita Springs; and political science major Kayleigh Reneau, of Glasgow, Kentucky
- College of Business: management/human resources management major Jessica Gabriel, of Ponchatoula; business administration major Savannah Hall, of Watson; and accounting major Nikisun Shrestha, of Nepal.
- College of Education: elementary education and special education major, Katlyn Daigle, of Zachary.
- College of Nursing and Health Sciences: kinesiology/exercise science major Chloe Chauvin, of Hammond; and communication sciences and disorders major Ainsleigh LaCombe, of Denham Springs.
- College of Science and Technology: biological sciences, integrative biology major Philencia Hillard, of Baton Rouge.
Students receiving associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees were:
EAST FELICIANA PARISH
Bachelors Degrees
Clinton: Mason B. McKnight, Nursing; Carly R. Woodard, Nursing
Ethel: Amber Addington, Nursing; William M. Barnett, Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment; Kourtlin T. Bradford, Kinesiology; Garrison C. Dighton, Management
Jackson: Shiana R. Landers, General Studies
Slaughter: Margaret A. Bishop, Communication Sciences & Disorders; Ke’Darrius A. Williams, Kinesiology
WEST FELICIANA PARISH
Bachelors Degrees
Saint Francisville: Hayden A. Patterson, Engineering Technology; Timothy L. Pohlmann, Kinesiology; Alexis R. Whitehouse, Middle School Education Grades 4-8