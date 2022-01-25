On Friday , Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions.
H. Carter Leak IV, of St. Francisville, has been reappointed to the Louisiana Real Estate Appraisers Board. Leak is the president of the Bank of St. Francisville. He was nominated by the Louisiana Bankers Association and will represent the 5th Congressional District.
The Louisiana Real Estate Appraisers Board’s mission is to serve and protect the public interest in all real estate appraisal related activities. We accomplish this through the fair and equitable administration and enforcement of the Louisiana Real Estate Appraisers Law, the development of education programs that promote advancement of the real estate appraisal industry, and the adoption of regulations and standards that reinforce the role of the real estate appraiser in performing objective and impartial appraisals.