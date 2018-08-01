BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections has received official approval from the State Apprenticeship Council to establish a welder/fitter Registered Apprenticeship Program at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola.
The program will involve preparing inmates with life sentences to become mentors for “short-timer” inmates interested in pursuing welding or pipefitting careers after they are released from prison.
The first of its kind in Louisiana, the program is part of an overall statewide effort by Gov. John Bel Edwards to better prepare offenders for careers upon re-entry, a news release said.
“It’s a small piece of the governor’s and Louisiana’s overarching agenda to reduce recidivism and incarceration in Louisiana,” said Joseph Hollins, state director of Registered Apprenticeship.
The Louisiana Workforce Commission, the State Apprenticeship Council, the corrections department and Angola’s Prison Enterprises began working to create the program in November, which involved an extensive process to determine which occupation would best suit the program and its participants. Organizers ultimately chose the welder/fitter position in the metal-fabrication shop in Angola’s Prison Enterprises.
Corrections department Assistant Secretary Rhett Covington said the benefits of the welder/fitter program will be multifaceted.
He said, “We have some very skilled welder/fitters serving long sentences who now have a way to give back by training apprentices."
For information about the program, visit laworks.net/apprenticeship/app_mainmenu.asp.