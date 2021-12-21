The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Dec. 6-12:
Dec. 7
Tompkins, Carrius: 23; 11293 Pepper Drive, St. Francisville; first degree rape
Dec. 8
Sanders, Michael: 30; 7641 Sandy Cove, New Orleans; introduction of contraband, simple possession of schedule I
Dec. 9
Jefferson, Neiman: 18; 8415 LB Hill Road, St. Francisville; speeding, driving without a license
Dec. 10
Flugene, Matthew: 28; 17531 Tunica Trace, Tunica; battery of a correctional facility employee
Poullard, John: 58; 17544 Tunica Trace, Angola; battery of a correctional facility employee
Dec. 11
Dixon, Lisa: 42; 5018 U.S. 61, St. Francisville; negligent carrying of a concealed weapon, simple battery, introduction of contraband, bench warrant
Booker, William: 24; 4764 Feliciana St., St. Francisville; simple battery, fugitive warrant
Lewis, Alphonse: 58; 5276 Blackmore Road, St. Francisville; theft under $300