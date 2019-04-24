Bains Elementary School students gain STEM skills programming moon rover models Advocate staff report Apr 24, 2019 - 2:00 pm Facebook Twitter SMS Email Bains Elementary School students Kimberly Matta Juarez and Ariiannah Smith program Milo the Moon Rover to move supplies. PROVIDED PHOTO Bains Elementary School students Riggs Gilfoil, Benton Tingle and John Barrow Klein build and code a moon rover. PROVIDED PHOTO Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save In Marjorie Dubea's STEM class at Bains Elementary School in St. Francisville, students have been building and coding models of robotic moon rovers designed to move supplies from a rocket ship to a space station. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Bains Elementary School Stem View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email