Birds of a Feather Home, Garden and Fine Consignment, 5943 Commerce St., St. Francisville, held its grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony March 6.
Locals, dignitaries and tourists attended the event, a news release said.
The specialty boutique in St. Francisville carries consignment furniture and home items. Customized linens, local artisan works, antiques and a variety of garden accessories are also showcased. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and by special appointment.
Owner Wendy Phillips brings her experience in several design disciplines and impressive network of vendors. Phillips said her travels and experience in the fashion industry led to eclectic tastes. “The name Birds of a Feather was conceived from our home being our nest," she said. “To feather your nest is just bringing another treasure that you love into your home.”
Lulu and Bean children’s shop, from Perkins Road in Baton Rouge, has opened a shop within the new store.
Email Birds of a Feather at info@birdsofafeathersf.com with photos of potential consignment items, including high-end furniture and household items.