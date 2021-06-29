The West Feliciana Chamber of Commerce has created ditty bags from local businesses for parents of incoming freshmen, as well as parents of new students, at West Feliciana High School.
Approximately 20 area businesses participated in the marketing opportunity, providing informational flyers, coupons, special offers and promo products.
“We were thrilled to provide and showcase some of our local businesses,” said chamber President Ranee Rogers Voorhies. “And the chamber is always happy to assist and support our local high school.”
The chamber received assistance from West Feliciana High School students in the internship program to help stuff hundreds of bags.
For information on the chamber, call (225) 635-6717 or email info@westfelicianachamber.org.