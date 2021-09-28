The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Sept. 6-19:
Sept. 6
Wilder, Dale: 59; 2715 Lapage St., New Orleans; criminal trespassing, simple criminal damage to property, reckless operation, aggravated obstruction of a highway, resisting an officer, open container, no proof of insurance/registration, aggravated resisting an officer
Sept. 7
Winston, Jakyri: 18; 1259 St. Charles St., Thibodaux; distribution of Schedule I
Sept. 8
Thompson, Mekale: 29; 17531 Tunica Trace, St. Francisville; battery of a correctional facility employee
Crum, Caleb: 24; 5221 Pine St., St. Francisville; bench warrant
Matthews, Reginald: 18; 9626 Spike Ridge Ave., Zachary; probation violation
Sept. 9
Thomas, Joshua: 30; 8031 Solitude Road, St. Francisville; bench warrant
Sept. 12
Emery, Melvin: 59; 5623 Blackmore Road, St. Francisville; bench warrant
Sept. 13
Wilson, Christian: 24; 202 Trace Lane, Monterey; flight from an officer, reckless operation of a vehicle, speeding, driver must be licensed
Sept. 14
Lee, Archie: 71; 11412 Redwood Lane, Wilson; molestation of a juvenile, aggravated crime against nature
Sept. 15
Horton, Byron: 19; 5970 Larchwood Drive, Baton Rouge; aggravated assault with firearm, fugitive warrant
Sept. 16
Mekeel, Diontae: 23; 8415 LB Hill Road, St. Francisville; three counts carnal knowledge of a juvenile
Sept. 18
Mills, Cherica: 24; 10753 Brown Drive, St. Francisville; fugitive warrant
Sept. 19
Johnson Jr., Warren: 21; 8477 Warren Place Drive, St. Francisville; resisting an officer, reckless operation, simple criminal damage to property