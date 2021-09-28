The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Sept. 6-19:

Sept. 6

Wilder, Dale: 59; 2715 Lapage St., New Orleans; criminal trespassing, simple criminal damage to property, reckless operation, aggravated obstruction of a highway, resisting an officer, open container, no proof of insurance/registration, aggravated resisting an officer

Sept. 7

Winston, Jakyri: 18; 1259 St. Charles St., Thibodaux; distribution of Schedule I

Sept. 8

Thompson, Mekale: 29; 17531 Tunica Trace, St. Francisville; battery of a correctional facility employee

Crum, Caleb: 24; 5221 Pine St., St. Francisville; bench warrant

Matthews, Reginald: 18; 9626 Spike Ridge Ave., Zachary; probation violation

Sept. 9

Thomas, Joshua: 30; 8031 Solitude Road, St. Francisville; bench warrant

Sept. 12

Emery, Melvin: 59; 5623 Blackmore Road, St. Francisville; bench warrant

Sept. 13

Wilson, Christian: 24; 202 Trace Lane, Monterey; flight from an officer, reckless operation of a vehicle, speeding, driver must be licensed

Sept. 14

Lee, Archie: 71; 11412 Redwood Lane, Wilson; molestation of a juvenile, aggravated crime against nature

Sept. 15

Horton, Byron: 19; 5970 Larchwood Drive, Baton Rouge; aggravated assault with firearm, fugitive warrant

Sept. 16

Mekeel, Diontae: 23; 8415 LB Hill Road, St. Francisville; three counts carnal knowledge of a juvenile

Sept. 18

Mills, Cherica: 24; 10753 Brown Drive, St. Francisville; fugitive warrant

Sept. 19

Johnson Jr., Warren: 21; 8477 Warren Place Drive, St. Francisville; resisting an officer, reckless operation, simple criminal damage to property

