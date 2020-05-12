CARMEL, Indiana — TCC, one of the nation’s largest Verizon authorized retailers, announces it has awarded Sammetria Martin, a fifth grade teacher at Bains Elementary, with a $1,000 gift card to Target as a part of the company’s seventh annual Teachers Rock Supply Giveaway, a news release said.
“I was overwhelmed with happiness,” Martin said. “I've been wanting to transfer my classroom into flexible seating due to the high demands of my students but had no way to afford it. Now I do. I'm forever thankful and grateful to TCC for this amazing gift.”
TCC selected 20 teachers across the United States and awarded them $1,000 each to further support their biggest needs in the classroom.