The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between June 18-24:
June 18
Lejeune, Derick: 33; 8892 Deer Run Road, St. Francisville; aggravated criminal damage to property
Morgan, Bobby: 23; 43 Luther Walker Road, Picayune, Mississippi; theft of motor vehicle
June 19
Davis, Eliza: 40; 6650 Indian Mound Road, St. Francisville; suspended driver's license, speeding, no proof of insurance, revoked registration
Dees, Michael: 27; 2767 Lower Woodville Road, Woodville, Mississippi; simple criminal damage to property
June 21
Banning, Leo: 61; 1267 Elmwood Drive, Jackson; DWI, improper lane usage, no driver's license, parole violation
June 22
Emery, Aaron: 30; 7615 Solitude Road, St. Francisville; simple battery
June 24
Rabalais, Brian: 42; 13710 Azalea Drive, St. Francisville; second-degree battery