The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between June 18-24:

June 18

Lejeune, Derick: 33; 8892 Deer Run Road, St. Francisville; aggravated criminal damage to property

Morgan, Bobby: 23; 43 Luther Walker Road, Picayune, Mississippi; theft of motor vehicle

June 19

Davis, Eliza: 40; 6650 Indian Mound Road, St. Francisville; suspended driver's license, speeding, no proof of insurance, revoked registration

Dees, Michael: 27; 2767 Lower Woodville Road, Woodville, Mississippi; simple criminal damage to property

June 21

Banning, Leo: 61; 1267 Elmwood Drive, Jackson; DWI, improper lane usage, no driver's license, parole violation

June 22

Emery, Aaron: 30; 7615 Solitude Road, St. Francisville; simple battery

June 24

Rabalais, Brian: 42; 13710 Azalea Drive, St. Francisville; second-degree battery

