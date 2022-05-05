Deputy James 'Tex' Whitfield, of the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office, picked up litter on La. 66 as part of Love the Boot week in West Feliciana Parish on April 18-24. The next Love the Boot week is April 17-22, 2023.
West Feliciana deputy participates in Love the Boot
Community News Staff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Shopping
Purchases made via links on our site may earn us an affiliate commission
View comments