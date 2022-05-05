IMG_0546

 Provided photo

Deputy James 'Tex' Whitfield, of the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office, picked up litter on La. 66 as part of Love the Boot week in West Feliciana Parish on April 18-24. The next Love the Boot week is April 17-22, 2023.