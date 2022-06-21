Throughout the school year, Layne Langley, area nutrition agent with the LSU AgCenter, has been working with all the kindergartners and first graders at Bains Lower Elementary.
Each month, she taught the students nutrition and worked with the school gardens during their Play 60 time. Langley and Play 60 coach Lanya Mayer worked with the students in the garden, caring for 10 raised beds.
During the spring, the students learned about the grains food group and why it is important for them to make at least half their grains whole. They learned which foods are whole grain and which are refined grains. The students participated in the Great Grain Obstacle expending energy they received from eating grains.
The children learned about the Dairy Food Group, including what foods are part of the food group and what nondairy foods provide calcium. Youth participated in yoga, a bone-strengthening exercise.
In the Go, Slow & Whoa Snack lesson, the students learned what to look for when choosing a snack. They learned which snacks are Go Snacks, Slow Snacks, and Whoa Snacks.
The students were reminded how important it is to eat breakfast every day. They were given reasons why they should eat breakfast every day and reminded even in the summer months they need to make sure they are eating breakfast every day.
Always a highlight of the nutrition and school garden program is harvesting. Harvesting the radishes was very exciting for the nutrition and school garden classes.
The students sampled the radishes while Mayer and Langley conducted a taste test with 10 of 14 classes participating. Of the 191 students who tasted the radishes, 134 reported they liked it while 57 said they didn’t care for it.
With seeds donated by Nancy Ropollo, of Ins & Outs, the students planted lemon cucumber seeds. In 2022, the students also planted potatoes, cucumbers, squash and tomatoes.
Another highlight of the nutrition and school garden program was harvesting potatoes and kaleidoscope carrots. Mayer, along with her husband Doug, prepared an ABC Soup containing vegetables grown by the students, for all the pre-K, kindergarten and first grade students as well as the staff at Bains Lower Elementary. Mayer’s daughter, Jordan Verdicanno, served the soup.
Plans this summer are to plant 10 beds of pumpkin seeds donated by the LSU AgCenter in hopes they grow into great big pumpkins for the school’s Fall Festival.
For information about nutrition programs in West Feliciana Parish, contact Layne Langley at (225) 635-3614 or at lalangley@agcenter.lsu.edu.