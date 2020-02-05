West Feliciana High band students prepare for performances Staff report Advocate Staff Author email Feb 5, 2020 - 2:30 pm Feb 5, 2020 - 2:30 pm 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email At West Feliciana High School, Wendell Mitchell practices performance music with band students Shelly Jones, Aaliyah Porter, Kaleb Henyard and Joseph Rogers. Provided photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save West Feliciana High band students practice performance pieces recently. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Advocate Staff Author email Follow Advocate Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email