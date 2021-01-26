The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Jan. 11-17:
Jan. 11
Beasley, Bradley: 35, 6739 W. Flintridge Drive, Baton Rouge; simple burglary of a movable/immovable, theft $1,000 — $5,000.
Jan. 12
Lee, Tenieta: 53, 625 E. Flanacher Road, Zachary; aggravated second degree battery.
Burgos, Antonio: 36, 9326 Airport Road, St. Francisville; simple possession of marijuana, obstruction of justice, registration plate light required.
Feierabend, Michael: 40, 2912 Carolyn Sue Drive, Jackson; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, improper lane usage, operating a vehicle while license is suspended.
Jan. 15
Smith, Aaronecia: 22, 38 E. Highway 24, Woodville, Mississippi; possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics, malfeasance in office, taking contraband to/from a penal institution.
Fortenberry, David: 41, 10829 Jokers Lane, Wakefield; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving on divided highways.
Jan. 16
Cammack, Christopher: 20, 12240 Jackson Road, St. Francisville; contempt of court.
Jan. 17
Gaines, Kevin: 31, 2841 Donegal Road, Woodville, Mississippi; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, improper lane usage, fugitive warrant.
Brent, Michael: 54, 3558 Little Farms Road, Zachary; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, speeding.
Coney, Janice: 52: 2644 Old Towne Road, Zachary; possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics, taking contraband to/from a penal institution.
Falvey, James: 32, 5157 Highway 19, Zachary; simple possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics.