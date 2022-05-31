West Feliciana Parish Library cardholders can check out over 20 STEAM Kits for children and families to experiment with electricity, explore engineering concepts, understand gravity, practice math skills and more.
The kits were funded by a $6,000 grant from Entergy River Bend Station.
STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math. The kits are designed to provide hands-on interaction and creative learning while having fun, a news release said. They must be checked out by an adult and can be borrowed for three weeks at a time.
“Not only can you check out a book on magnets,” said Library Director Stacie Davis. “You can check out a book on magnets with actual magnets and items needed to experiment with magnet science."
To see all the kits available, visit the library’s website at wfplibrary.org and search the catalog for “STEAM Kit.”
Davis said the library will be adding to the collection over the next year and welcomes suggestions from parents, teachers and students.