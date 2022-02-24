West Feliciana Parish’s poor response rate to 2020 Census questionnaires are continuing to cause problems in revising district boundaries for the Parish Council and School Board, according to a consulting demographer.
Mike Hefner said he is having difficulty in using the census figures released last year to come up with plans to keep the same number of majority-Black districts as the two bodies now have.
Federal and state laws require state legislatures and local representative bodies to redraw their district boundaries if the census figures show their populations are not nearly the same.
At the same time, the political subdivisions are required to make an effort to keep the number of districts in which Black voters are in the majority, if possible.
Two of the four Parish Council members elected in districts are Black, and the council also has a White member elected in parish-wide balloting.
Hefner told the council on Feb. 22 that he has not been able to significantly improve the plans he presented in December to keep the percentage of Black residents in the two majority-Black districts in the “high 50s range.”
“We had an under-count in the 2020 census because of covid,” Hefner said. Many residents ignored the census forms sent by mail, and the pandemic resulted in very few follow-up visits by census workers in May and June 2020, he said.
“When people don’t fill out the census forms, this is where it hurts,” he said.
In the two majority-Black districts, now represented by Melvin Young and John C. Thompson, the number of people on the voter registration rolls — residents 18 and older — are nearly as high as the total population counted in the census, meaning Black candidates still may have a good chance at being elected, Hefner said.
Ambrose Sims, a former parish manager under the old police jury form of government, told the group that having an at-large council member dilutes the Black vote and should never have been put into the home-rule charter.
He said having a parish president elected in parish-wide voting further dilutes Black voting strength.
In answering School Board member Sarah Wilson Wright’s question of whether he had considered five- or seven-member plans, Hefner said he is having trouble redrawing the School Board’s seven-member plan to maintain its three majority-Black districts.
However, the question of changing the Parish Council’s membership is a home-rule charter question that would have to be addressed separately in a parish-wide referendum, he said.
The council is bumping up against a School Board deadline because board members must run in the fall, using new voting precincts that the Council must adopt with its districting plan.
The plan before the council now has District A with 2,320, a deviation of minus 7.6 percent. The Black population is 52.2 percent.
District B has 2,372 residents, of which 45.6 percent are Black. The population deviation is minus 5.5 percent.
District C, now represented by Clay Pinson, would have 2,648 residents, a deviation of plus 5.5 percent. The White population would be 87.5 percent.
District D, now represented by Justin Metz, would have 2,707 residents, a deviation of plus 7.7 percent. The population would be 82.8 percent white.
Redistricting maps are available on the parish government’s website, wfparish.org, under the Parish Council heading.