A top official with the U.S. Department of Education visited West Feliciana High School Jan. 15 to shine light on how the department’s investment in innovative programs is bolstering advancements in STEM and career preparedness efforts.
Frank Brogan, assistant secretary for elementary and secondary education at the U.S. Department of Education, met with local dignitaries and officials before joining two classes — engineering and calculus — to see the school district is using resources to prepare those students for emerging fields after high school education.
Brogan’s tour took him to three Baton Rouge-area schools. Before his stop at West Feliciana High, he toured STEM Magnet Academy of Pointe Coupee in Morganza, and after that stop, he visited Lee Magnet High School in Baton Rouge.
These three schools are heavily involved in two 2019 Education Innovation and Research awards. One of these awards funds a grant led by Louisiana Department of Education focusing on creating microcredentials to certify Louisiana teachers on high-demand STEM skills. The other one, led by LSU and East Baton Rouge Parish School System, is focused on the integration of programming and mathematics at the high school level.
Both area research projects are based on the LSU STEM Pathways program, which supports high school students, teachers and school districts in Louisiana to ensure more students eventually enter college and the workforce in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields.
Brogan said visits like the one he was a part of in West Feliciana are the best part of his job. “I’m afraid they are going to find out and stop letting me do it.”
“You can imagine with 15 million school children in America and 100,000 schools, you can’t just wander about,” Brogan said. “So, when we put these visits together, we target schools primarily because they are schools engaged in innovation, creation and new opportunities for students. In a school like this, that sounds like a no-brainer, but I can assure you that still needs to become the prevailing approach to education nationwide.”
The assistant secretary applauded partnerships like the one between state government, the Department of Education, and LSU researchers helping to develop education pathways. Brogan said schools like West Feliciana High gave him both hope and the knowledge “that it is acceptable and necessary, in today’s world, to change what we must, but keep what works.”
Brogan walked through an engineering class as students worked to perfect a conveyor belt mechanism that incorporated a daunting 90-degree turn. Brogan said he was there to observe STEM innovation in the classroom, but also to encourage the students about the trends in their own state. “Louisiana is one of the states that gets it in the world of education,” he said. “It’s one of the states that understands that the future of Louisiana resides on the ability to take every young person where we find them and move them forward into the new world you’re going to inherit when you become the ruling class of Louisiana.”
Brogan said the U.S. Department of Education uses a robust grant-awarding system to identify and encourage partnerships across the nation. “Every year, there are $23 billion worth of grants that, in cyclical fashion, go out the door,” he said. “There are people regularly applying for these grants and they are every matter of grants.”
The common ground in the grant process is the desire to advance students and student achievement. Brogan explained that a major part of the department’s grant portfolio involved Education Innovation and Research.
The department’s website says Education Innovation and Research Program provides funding to:
- create, develop, implement, replicate, or take to scale entrepreneurial, evidence-based, field-initiated innovations to improve student achievement and attainment for high-need students
- rigorously evaluate such innovations
The EIR program is designed to generate and validate solutions to persistent educational challenges and to support the expansion of effective solutions to serve substantially larger numbers of students. The EIR is established under section 4611 of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act, as amended by Every Student Succeeds Act.
Brogan said those EIR grant proposals that involve strategic partnerships are given extra weight. “The idea is to try to incentive people into working together,” Brogan said. “This partnership didn’t need an inventive, they were already working together. Through the application, you could clearly see that they were doing it right. You’ve got the state, you’ve got the Department of Education, you’ve got the schools around this area. And the fact that they were able to pull all this together in a partnership, made it a no-brainer. We needed to fund this.”
Brogan hopes the funding sources help the school move further and faster with what the grant was meant to do — create new opportunities for students in West Feliciana.
The U.S. Department of Education, like other cabinet-level agencies, is faced with pressures to cut budgets as opposed to spending expansions, but Brogan said funding STEM programs and education pathways fall into the area of education investments in communities like St. Francisville. Increased funding in the world of career and technical education was one example Brogan used to drive his point. “Finally, as a country, we are beginning to recognize the importance of better preparing young people for life after high school,” he said. “So, everyone agrees we need to put more money into that.”
Brogan said it would be very costly for a school to set up an automobile mechanics lab, but it is important to hire teachers with expertise in those areas. “When everybody works together like that, students who go through that program are almost guaranteed to get a job and those programs are a part of preparing students for the next phase of their lives,” he said. “Those are the things that typically get increases … and it’s really a matter of prioritizing the emerging and critically important areas in which folks need help right now.”