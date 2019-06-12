On May 8, 2019, the residents of Assisi Heights gathered together to celebrate the mother's here for mother's day. The residents prepared a home cooked meal for everyone. From left is, sitting, Alice Landers, Jacquelyn Greenup, Celiar Stevens, Ebony Blacks, Rose Ware and Mary Harris, and standing, Tasheeka Hopkins.
On May 15, 2019, the residents of Assisi Heights gather to celebrate the birthdays of May. They played bingo and had refreshments. Standing is Hattie Roach, and sitting, from left, are Frances Williams, Samuel Franklin, Mary Harris and Peggy Pittman.
Provided photo
