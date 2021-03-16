When the latest guidelines allowed school employees to receive the coronavirus vaccine, West Feliciana Parish was ready. In partnership with the West Feliciana Parish Hospital, the West Feliciana Parish school district scheduled vaccinations for all employees who wanted the vaccine. By March 3, all employees who wanted the vaccine had the shot, which was 75% of the employees.
75% of West Feliciana Parish school employees receive COVID-19 vaccine
- Staff report
Advocate Staff
