The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between June 20-26:
June 22
Henyard, Falmontez: 35; 60 Old Highway 61, St. Francisville; operating a vehicle while intoxicated
June 24
Navarre, April: 29; 5225 Canfield Road, St. Francisville; theft less than $1,000
Brown, Dominic: 24; 2366 Brush Creek St., Zachary; possession with intent to distribute Schedule I, probation violation
June 25
Henry, Gerald: 46; 1726 Broadmoor Drive, Lake Charles; operating a vehicle while intoxicated