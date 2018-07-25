ST. FRANCISVILLE — Members of a special West Feliciana Parish Council committee held a "conversation" last week with local residents and visitors interested in promoting bicycle safety.
Cycling enthusiasts, including parish residents and some from neighboring parishes, extolled West Feliciana's rural scenery and terrain as the reasons bicyclists flock to the area.
Several in attendance mentioned the benefits that cyclists contribute to the local economy, with parish Justice of the Peace Kevin Dreher saying the bicycling visitors are the best possible eco-tourists the parish could have.
Parish Councilman Mel Percy called for a committee to study ways to promote cycling safety after East Baton Rouge Parish Councilman Buddy Amoroso was killed and a friend injured June 30 while biking on La. 66 in the parish.
Council President John Thompson appointed Percy and council members Bill May and Sydney Picou Walker to the committee, which held its first meeting July 19.
Percy apologized for the timing of the committee's formation, but he said Amoroso's death sparked a social media discussion that he could no longer ignore.
"My goal is to compile an ordinance that makes cycling and driving safe in this parish," he said.
While most people attending the meeting said bicycle races are not a problem because the riders usually are not bunched up on roadways, large groups of riders frequently cause problems for motorists.
"We're totally aware of the discontent in this parish," said cyclist Chip Brouillette, adding that pre-ride talks include admonitions that "guys, the people are tired of us blocking their roads."
Brouillette said his riding group has bicycles in front and back equipped with devices that give warnings when vehicles approach from the front and the rear.
Percy said such devices may be required in the ordinance his committee ultimately recommends.
The committee did not set a date for another meeting, but Percy said the suggestions offered in the session will be considered when an ordinance is prepared.