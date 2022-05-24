The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between May 2-14:
May 2
Adams, Johnny: 37; 11907 La. 965, St. Francisville; violation of protective order, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of firearm while committing a crime, possession of Schedule II narcotics, simple possession of marijuana, distribution of drug paraphernalia
Myers, Jason: 48; 11918 Wildwood Lane, Clinton; bench warrant
Washington, Booker: 44, 7426 U.S. 61, St. Francisville; fugitive warrant
Roberson Jr., Ivory: 27; 5496 Blackmore Road, St. Francisville; domestic abuse battery child endangerment, simple battery
May 3
Madison, Michelle: 40; 5588 Commerce St., St. Francisville; simple battery, simple assault, simple battery of the infirm
May 4
Webb Jr., Clarence: 61; 12192 Tunica Trace Road, Tunica; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, improper lane usage
Jones, James: 28; 5274 Rosedown Court, St. Francisville; simple battery of the infirm, simple criminal damage to property
May 7
Leet, Victoria: 55; 4632 Dice Hill Road, St. Francisville; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, simple obstruction of a highway, open container
Francisco, Larry: 34; 4500 Sherwood Commerce, Baton Rouge; possession of Schedule II narcotics, simple possession of marijuana, improper display of plate, ignoring stop sign
May 8
Shirley, Deborah: 62; 8702 Sage Hill Road, St. Francisville; negligent homicide
May 9
Butler Jr., Earnest: 34; 6693 Indian Mound Road, St. Francisville; simple battery of the infirm, bench warrant
Washington, Isaac: 60; 5323 Blackmore Road, St. Francisville; theft under $300
May 10
Hopkins III, Harvard: 58; 130 Yacht Basin Drive, Demopolis, Alabama; negligent homicide
Jefferson, Neiman: 19; 8415 L.B. Hill Road, St. Francisville; resisting an officer, probation violation, bench warrant
May 13
Gilmore, Brian: 41, 8060 Sligo Road, St. Francisville; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, improper lane usage
Hamilton, Michaelyn: 42; 7751 U.S. 61, St. Francisville; two counts bench warrant
Washington, Renode: 48; 5945 Street A, St. Francisville; theft under $300