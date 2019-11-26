SEARCY, Arkansas — Caroline Lea, of St. Francisville, was recently inducted into Harding University's chapter of Alpha Chi National Honor Society.
Lea, a public relations major, was welcomed into the society along with 113 students during a ceremony Nov. 3.
Alpha Chi is a national honor society designed to commend academic excellence in universities across the nation, according to a news release. Harding's chapter, called the Arkansas Eta chapter, is for the upper 10% of the junior and senior classes from all academic fields who have earned a minimum 3.85 GPA over at least 80 course hours. It is also open to graduate students who rank in the top 10% of their specific program.