Fifteen swimming Saints attended the LHSAA Division III State Meet Nov. 19 at the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana in Shreveport.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, boys and girls meets were separate this year, no spectators were allowed. Only one coach per team were allowed. Officials and only swimmers in immediate heats were allowed on the pool deck. It was only a one-day timed final event this year and not a two-day preliminary and finals event. Teammates awaited their heats in the gym at the YMCA, not on the pool deck.
West Feliciana High School boys finished 17th of 26 teams with 38 points. The girls were 18th of 22 teams with 18 points. In combined team scores, the Saints were 13th of 20 teams with 56 points. Top 16 places earn team points; relays earn double points.
Qualifying and swimming individual events at the meet were Zach Ledoux, placing 14th in the 200 yard individual medley and 16th in the 100-yard breast stroke. William Ralph was 19th in both the 100-yard fly and 100-yard breast stroke. Lucas Felton placed 22nd in the 100-yard fly.
A qualifying time must be attained during the season to swim an individual event at the state meet.
Ledoux, Ralph and Felton were joined by Michael Fudge in the boys 200-yard medley relay, finishing in 10th place with 14 points. Felton, Ledoux and Fudge were joined by Crew Rome in the 200-yard freestyle relay, placing 10th with 14 points. Both relays teams won their respective heats and shaved 8.6 and 6.33 seconds, respectively, off this season’s best time. Ledoux, Ralph and Fudge were joined by William Bergeron in the 400 free relay, placing 14th and shaving 11.56 seconds off the Saints' season best for that relay.
The girls placed 16th in the 200 medley relay. Mackenzie Bedell, Caylen Delaney, Kaitlin Barrow and Abby Benton. Barrow and Benton were joined by Anna Clair Bergeron and Victoria Gunnels in the 200 free relay placing, 13th with eight points. Barrow, Benton and Bergeron were joined by freshman Ava Ahles for the 400-yard free relay, finishing 13th with eight points. The 400 Relay shaved 27.02 seconds off the Saints' season’s best time in that event.
The Swimming Saints practice at the outdoor, six-lane Americana YMCA in Zachary. The pool is heated in October and November, according to the weather. This year, lane restrictions were limited to no more than four to a lane during practice due to COVID-19.
The fall high school swim season begins on or just before the first day of fall classes and ends with the CCSL City area Championship Meet and finally the LHSAA State Championship Meet. The Saints are coached by Sarah Fudge and Sarah Bergeron.