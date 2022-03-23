National Beta members from West Feliciana High School participated in the Louisiana Senior Beta Hybrid State Convention on Feb. 25.
Members who placed in the competitions include:
- Giselle El Bechir: Math, ninth grade, third place
- Julie LaGrone: Poetry Division I, ninth and 10th grades, third place
- Ella McKinney: Agriscience, 11th grade, fourth place
- Eddie Summitt: Spanish, 11th grade, fifth place
- Abby Benton: Sculpture Division II, 11th and 12th grades, fourth place
- Parker Bristow: Drawing Division II, 11th and 12th grades, fifth place
- Elizabeth Dieguez: Spanish, 12th grade, third place
- Lauren Dupuy: Performing Arts Solo Duo Trio, fourth place
Prize recipients are eligible to compete at National Convention at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, Tennessee, during the summer.
National Beta State Convention allows students the opportunity to compete in various academic and STEM-based, virtual and performing arts competitions.
Bella Klein, a first-time convention attendee, said, “I can’t wait to go back. I was able to watch a lot of the other competitions, so I know what I need to do now to be ready for next year.”
Julie LaGrone, a 10th grade student, competed against other ninth and 10 graders in the state. When she was awarded third place in poetry, she said, “I was so nervous because I had to accept it in front of thousands of kids from our state, but it was worth it. I can’t wait until next year’s convention — I already have a great idea for our T-shirt design.”
West Feliciana High’s Beta sponsor Layla Dupuy said, “After serving as a Beta sponsor for 16 years, I have never had a group of students who have excelled to this degree at state. I am so proud of them.”
National Beta promotes the ideals of academic achievement, character, service and leadership among elementary and secondary school students. The West Feliciana High School Senior Beta chapter has 54 members and 33 participated in convention.