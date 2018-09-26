It’s time again to Paint the Town Pink during West Feliciana Hospital’s annual breast cancer awareness campaign that partners with local businesses and residents in the community to help promote the importance of education and prevention of breast cancer.
West Feliciana Hospital is asking the community to Paint the Town Pink for a day, a week or the entire month of October to promote breast cancer awareness and raise money for Cancer Services of Baton Rouge. This nonprofit organization serves the emotional, financial and physical needs of those affected by cancer, a news release said. All services are free and benefit a 10-parish area that includes West Feliciana and East Feliciana parishes.
The community can participate in a variety of ways:
- Businesses and individuals can decorate their homes or offices both inside and out, and enter the West Feliciana Hospital competition, which will be judged Oct. 12.
- Schools, sports teams and clubs are encouraged to wear pink on Oct. 12.
- The hospital will hold a Pink Bake Sale at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at Audubon Market.
- A Painting Party will be held Oct. 18 at the hospital.
For information on how to participate in any of these events or for registration forms visit the West Feliciana Hospital Facebook page or contact Nancy Metz Arceneaux at (225) 635-3811 ext. 2115 or arceneauxn@wfph.org.