The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between July 11-17:

July 11

Vidrine, Latosha: 41; 5129 Norwood Road, Tunica; domestic abuse battery

Oubre, Raynon: 30; 13944 Chalmette Ave., Baton Rouge; unauthorized use of a movable, fugitive

Soileau, Kenna: 22; 24328 Oma Springs Lane, Denham Springs; possession of Schedule II

Pipes, Kaleb: 23; 422 Summer St., Denham Springs; possession of Schedule II, driving on right side of highway, expired license plate

July 12

Farthing, Tristan: 33; 12071 Graham Road, St. Francisville; domestic abuse battery strangulation, resisting an officer

Brown, Deandrick: 24; 6747 Indian Mound Road, St. Francisville; attempted first degree murder, illegal use of weapon, disturbing the peace by violence, possession of firearm with an obliterated mark, illegal possession of stolen firearm

Jacobs, Germanie: 35, 8213 Muscadine Lane, St. Francisville; domestic abuse battery

July 13

Mills, Zackary: 22; homeless; operating a vehicle while license is suspended, careless operation, no insurance

July 15

Smith, Terry: 54; 17544 Tunica Trace, St. Francisville; battery of a correctional facility employee

Plessy, Alisa: 53; 424 Webster St., Bay St. Louis, Mississippi; possession with intent to distribute Schedule II, introduction of contraband into a penal institution

Boyance, Chad: 50; 17544 Tunica Trace, St. Francisville; battery of a corrections facility employee

Brooks, Noel: 49; 17544 Tunica Trace, St. Francisville; battery of a corrections facility employee

July 16

Delaney, Brandon: 24; 9271 Peterson Road, St. Francisville; simple battery