The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between July 11-17:
July 11
Vidrine, Latosha: 41; 5129 Norwood Road, Tunica; domestic abuse battery
Oubre, Raynon: 30; 13944 Chalmette Ave., Baton Rouge; unauthorized use of a movable, fugitive
Soileau, Kenna: 22; 24328 Oma Springs Lane, Denham Springs; possession of Schedule II
Pipes, Kaleb: 23; 422 Summer St., Denham Springs; possession of Schedule II, driving on right side of highway, expired license plate
July 12
Farthing, Tristan: 33; 12071 Graham Road, St. Francisville; domestic abuse battery strangulation, resisting an officer
Brown, Deandrick: 24; 6747 Indian Mound Road, St. Francisville; attempted first degree murder, illegal use of weapon, disturbing the peace by violence, possession of firearm with an obliterated mark, illegal possession of stolen firearm
Jacobs, Germanie: 35, 8213 Muscadine Lane, St. Francisville; domestic abuse battery
July 13
Mills, Zackary: 22; homeless; operating a vehicle while license is suspended, careless operation, no insurance
July 15
Smith, Terry: 54; 17544 Tunica Trace, St. Francisville; battery of a correctional facility employee
Plessy, Alisa: 53; 424 Webster St., Bay St. Louis, Mississippi; possession with intent to distribute Schedule II, introduction of contraband into a penal institution
Boyance, Chad: 50; 17544 Tunica Trace, St. Francisville; battery of a corrections facility employee
Brooks, Noel: 49; 17544 Tunica Trace, St. Francisville; battery of a corrections facility employee
July 16
Delaney, Brandon: 24; 9271 Peterson Road, St. Francisville; simple battery