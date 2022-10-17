The Friends of the West Feliciana Parish Library announces it is sponsoring a new Virtual Author Series, allowing residents to attend virtual author talks with notable authors from around the world.
The series kicks off Tuesday, Oct. 25, with a talk from Kate Quinn, author of “The Diamond Eye,” “The Rose Code” and “The Alice Network.” Those interested can register for this event and other upcoming author talks at https://libraryc.org/wfplibrary
The public is invited to attend a watch party at the West Feliciana Parish Library at 5:30 p.m., Oct. 25 Refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the West Feliciana Parish Library. Patrons can also register to watch from home.
Based on a true story, Quinn’s latest book, “The Diamond Eye,” offers an unforgettable World War II tale of a quiet bookworm who becomes history’s deadliest female sniper.
In 1937 in the snowbound city of Kiev (now known as Kyiv), wry and bookish history student Mila Pavlichenko organizes her life around her library job and her young son, but Hitler's invasion of Ukraine and Russia sends her on a different path.
Given a rifle and sent to join the fight, Mila must forge herself from studious young woman to deadly sniper — a lethal hunter of Nazis known as Lady Death.
When news of her 300th kill makes her a national heroine, Mila finds herself torn from the bloody battlefields of the eastern front and sent to America on a goodwill tour.
Mila finds herself isolated and lonely in Washington, D.C., until an unexpected friendship with first lady Eleanor Roosevelt and a connection with a silent fellow sniper offer the possibility of happiness.