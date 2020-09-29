The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Aug. 31-Sept. 21:
Aug. 31
Cornish, Jaymeion: 21; 7701 Solitude Road, St. Francisville; bench warrant
Whitaker, Devin: 26; 33040 La. 332, Gueydan; driving on the right side of the road, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II
Sept. 1
Smith, Charquincya: 22; 5180 Burnett Road, St. Francisville; second-degree murder
Sept. 3
Landry, Michael: 37; 30545 Morris Bendily, Denham Springs; possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics, possession Schedule II, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
Williams, Terrence: 33; 9857 Street D, St. Francisville; entry or remaining after forbidden, disturbing the peace
Sept. 4
Price, Joseph: 43; 661 Bienville St., Baton Rouge; extortion, domestic abuse battery, human trafficking, theft under $300, bench warrant
Young, Brandon: 27; 10024 La. 421, St. Francisville; DWI, driving under suspension, careless operation, simple criminal damage to property
Sept. 5
Stevenson, Corey: 30; 5296 Blackmore Road, St. Francisville; improper display of plate, driving under suspension, simple possession of Schedule I
Sept. 6
Lee, Richard: 50; 5143 Pine St., St. Francisville; disturbing the peace – drunkenness
Sept. 8
King, Joel: 44; 504 Mauree Drive, Baker; driving on right side of the road, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension
Sept. 8
Porter, Marvin: 29; 401 B St., Woodville, Mississippi; DWI
Sept. 9
Harris, Ellard: 58; 12390 Cheerful Valley Road, St. Francisville; driving under suspension, turning signals required, no insurance, probation violation
Sept. 10
George, Milan: 29; 12399 La. 421, St. Francisville; reckless operation of a vehicle, obstruction of justice, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I, speeding, driving under suspension, no insurance
Lane, Quincy: 19; 4456 Shelly St., Baton Rouge; simple possession of marijuana, registration plate light required, driver must be licensed, taking contraband to/from a penal institution, possession of drug paraphernalia
Sept. 11
Brown, Dominic: 23; 2366 Brush Creek St., Zachary; possession of firearm by convicted felon, taking contraband to/from a penal institution, simple possession of marijuana, open container
Etheridge, Cecil: 39; 9885 Dipple Drive, St. Francisville; manufacture/distribution of Schedule III (two counts), registration plate light required, manufacture/distribution Schedule IV, sale/distribution/possession of legend drug, possession of firearm while committing/attempting a crime
Sept. 13
Passantino, Quinten: 32; 10720 Linkwood Court, Baton Rouge; possession of Schedule II, simple possession of marijuana
Sept. 14
Bailey, Rosanquetta: 27; 6671 Indian Mound Road, St. Francisville; simple burglary of a movable, theft of a firearm, possession of Schedule II, simple possession of marijuana
Christof, Hennessy: 35; 17544 Tunica Trace, Angola; battery of a correctional facility employee
Lane, Jerxavier: 32; 3011 Regent St., Shreveport; battery of a correctional facility employee
Sept. 15
Baber, Jude: 19; 10152 Old Field Road, St. Francisville; simple possession of marijuana or synthetic marijuana, obstruction of justice
Gray, Robert: 27; 2723 General Taylor St., New Orleans; aggravated assault
Rivers, Dominique: 33; 17544 Tunica Trace, Angola; battery of a correctional facility employee
Robinson, Johnathan: 39; Louisiana State Prison Angola; second-degree battery
Scott, Ashley: 34; 121 Jessie James St., Woodville, Mississippi; speeding
Sept. 16
Bennett, Jonathan: 45; 1518 La. 3121, Spearsville; taking contraband to/from a penal institution, distribution of drug paraphernalia, possession Schedule II
Hudson, Tausha: 39, 10726 Grant St., Wilson; sale/distribution/possession of legend drug
Montgomery, Lavaris: 33; 415 Conyer St., Centerville, Mississippi; flight from an officer, driving under suspension, improper lane usage, open container
Tedrow, Brian: 61; 94 Grace St., Greenville, South Carolina; fugitive warrant
Sept. 17
Washington, Jurlyn: 23; 5180 Burnett Road, St. Francisville; bench warrant
Marshall, Ervin: 48; 2533 Lasalle St., New Orleans; probation violation
Pines, Aikeem: 29; 9933 Street E, St. Francisville; aggravated assault, disturbing the peace
Sept. 18
Marshall, Jerard: 42; 5416 Blackmore Road, St. Francisville; resisting an officer, interfering with a law enforcement investigation, second-degree battery, limitations on backing, resisting a police officer with force or violence