In Layla Dupuy’s English II honors class at West Feliciana High, students in class and and at home used technology to analyze classmates' analyses of an argumentative text on the role of technology in communication through a discussion board in Microsoft Teams.
West Feliciana High English students work together through techonology
- Staff report
-
-
- 1 min to read
Advocate Staff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
View comments