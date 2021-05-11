The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between April 26-May 2:
April 27
Taplette, Deporres: 47; 1921 Tupelo St., New Orleans; simple criminal damage to property, simple possession of marijuana, simple possession of Schedule I
Woodall, Alfred: 57; 11516 Coates Road, St. Francisville; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, registration plate light required
April 28
Gilmore, William: 59; 8690 Sligo Road, St. Francisville; contempt of court
Johnson, Rodney: 53; 17544 Tunica Trace, Angola; aggravated sexual battery
Hilliard, Edward: 45; 5948 Street A, St. Francisville; attempted second-degree murder, possession of firearm by convicted felon
Brock, Brian: 42; 189 Odis Wade Road, Oak Grove; theft less than $1,000
April 29
McCarty, Darnell: 48; 225 W. McDowell Road, Jackson, Mississippi; fugitive warrant
April 30
Berry, Malik: 19; 147 Lil Rabbit Lane, Hessmer; distribution of Schedule I, possession of Schedule IV, sale-distribution-possession of legend drug
Carter, Donnell: 19; 309 Philip Road, Cottonport; distribution of Schedule I, possession of Schedule IV, sale-distribution-possession of legend drug
Augustus, Travis: 24, 918 Hopkins St., Lafayette; distribution of Schedule I, possession of Schedule IV, sale-distribution-possession of legend drug, illegal carrying of a weapon, misrepresentation to an officer
Hinton, Willie: 60; 5962 Street C, St. Francisville; aggravated battery, aggravated assault
May 1
Johnston, Brent: 44, 8887 Myrtle Hill Drive, St. Francisville; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, ignoring stop signs, signal lamps required
May 2
Rogers, Adrean: 31, 1105 Sherron Groom Road, Baker; domestic abuse battery, simple possession of marijuana
Stewart, Jamie: 41, 209 Cedar Lane, Little Elm, Texas; taking contraband to/from a penal institution