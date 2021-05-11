The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between April 26-May 2:

April 27

Taplette, Deporres: 47; 1921 Tupelo St., New Orleans; simple criminal damage to property, simple possession of marijuana, simple possession of Schedule I

Woodall, Alfred: 57; 11516 Coates Road, St. Francisville; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, registration plate light required

April 28

Gilmore, William: 59; 8690 Sligo Road, St. Francisville; contempt of court

Johnson, Rodney: 53; 17544 Tunica Trace, Angola; aggravated sexual battery

Hilliard, Edward: 45; 5948 Street A, St. Francisville; attempted second-degree murder, possession of firearm by convicted felon

Brock, Brian: 42; 189 Odis Wade Road, Oak Grove; theft less than $1,000

April 29

McCarty, Darnell: 48; 225 W. McDowell Road, Jackson, Mississippi; fugitive warrant

April 30

Berry, Malik: 19; 147 Lil Rabbit Lane, Hessmer; distribution of Schedule I, possession of Schedule IV, sale-distribution-possession of legend drug

Carter, Donnell: 19; 309 Philip Road, Cottonport; distribution of Schedule I, possession of Schedule IV, sale-distribution-possession of legend drug

Augustus, Travis: 24, 918 Hopkins St., Lafayette; distribution of Schedule I, possession of Schedule IV, sale-distribution-possession of legend drug, illegal carrying of a weapon, misrepresentation to an officer

Hinton, Willie: 60; 5962 Street C, St. Francisville; aggravated battery, aggravated assault

May 1

Johnston, Brent: 44, 8887 Myrtle Hill Drive, St. Francisville; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, ignoring stop signs, signal lamps required

May 2

Rogers, Adrean: 31, 1105 Sherron Groom Road, Baker; domestic abuse battery, simple possession of marijuana

Stewart, Jamie: 41, 209 Cedar Lane, Little Elm, Texas; taking contraband to/from a penal institution

