ST. FRANCISVILLE — In a ceremony that has been repeated each year since 2009, about 75 people gathered Saturday at Grace Episcopal Church cemetery to honor the memory of Gen. Robert H. Barrow.
Barrow, the 27th commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps and a native of St. Francisville, died Oct. 30, 2008.
Barrow was the last veteran of World War II to lead the Corps, and he was the first commandant to serve as a full member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. In addition to serving in China during World War II, he was decorated for his service in the Korean and Vietnam wars.
Nov. 10 is the official anniversary of the founding of the Marine Corps, and each year, Marines pay tribute to their former commandants in wreath-laying ceremonies. Many are buried at Arlington National Cemetery, but Barrow elected to be buried in the Barrow family plot in the historic St. Francisville cemetery.
The tradition of observing the Corps' birthday Nov. 10 each year began in 1921 when another Marine Corps commandant and Louisiana native, Maj. Gen. John A. Lejeune, issued Marine Corps Order 47, which recognized the date on which the 2nd Continental Congress authorized the formation of two battalions of Continental Marines.
Lejeune was a native of Pointe Coupee Parish.
Col. Walker Field, chief of staff for the 4th Marine Division, headquartered in New Orleans, and 1st Sgt. Sigrid Rivera, of Truck Company, 23rd Marines, led the ceremonies and placed a wreath on the grave. Field is a native of West Feliciana Parish.
Also participating were a five-piece musical group from the division, an honor guard of flag bearers and a rifle salute team.
In addition to members of Barrow's extended family, the ceremony was attended by two of Barrow's children, Mary Hannigan, of Virginia, and Barbara Kanegaye, of Houston.
For Kanegaye, the ceremony had additional meaning, as she placed a photograph of Gen. Barrow holding her son Denham Turner at a young age dressed in a Marine Corps uniform.
Turner died May 18 of cancer at age 39.
Hannigan and Kanegaye also provided a cake decorated with Marine Corps symbols that the guests enjoyed after the graveside ritual in observance of the Corps' 243rd anniversary.
Field, assisted by Rivera, cut the cake with a sword, and the first slice was served to the oldest Marine in attendance, 84-year-old Patrick Kane, of Baton Rouge.
Kane is a member of the Marine Corps League of Baton Rouge.
After taking a bite of the cake slice, Kane passed the plate to the youngest Marine in attendance, 18-year-old Lance Cpl. Brady Thibeau, of Prairieville.
The ritual symbolizes an older Marine passing on his experience and knowledge to the younger member and was repeated across the country and overseas by other Marine Corps units on Saturday.