The West Feliciana Parish Council adopted a set of rules earlier this month regarding Tourist Commission appointments to bring its procedures in line with state law.
The parish’s home rule charter says members of boards and commissions appointed by the council will serve two-year terms, but a June 7 state attorney general’s opinion says the charter does not apply to the length of terms served by Tourist Commission members.
The opinion says that while home rule charters give parishes and municipalities flexibility in many areas, the West Feliciana Tourist Commission was created by a legislative act and is considered a political subdivision of the state.
Although the Parish Council, as the parish’s governing authority, appoints the Tourist Commission members, the state statute creating the commission specifies that the panel will have seven members serving three-year terms.
The opinion also says the Tourist Commission members must be chosen from nominations from private nonprofit groups that have an interest “in one or more aspects of the tourism industry.”
A subsequent attorney general’s opinion says the council may follow the charter’s term-limit rule, a maximum of four consecutive terms, for Tourist Commission members because the state law creating the body is silent on that question.
The council, at its Dec. 13 meeting, set procedures for appointing the members, including maintaining a list of private, nonprofit groups interested in tourism and using the list to notify the groups of pending commission vacancies.
Such private, nonprofit groups may reach out to the council’s secretary to be put on the list by giving a brief description of their tourism interests.
The council will select members from nominees the groups submit to the council secretary, the rules say.
In addition to adopting the procedures, the council appointed Brittany Ernest and David Parker as new members of the Tourist Commission and reappointed member Janice Wynn.
The council also reappointed Tommy Boyette and Jeremy Sanders to the board of commissioners for the parish fire protection district and added Matt Paxton and Charles Stewart as new members.