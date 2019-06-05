The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between May 15-22:
May 17
Barnhill, Travonne D.: 22, 100 McDonald St., Lafayette, speeding, driving under suspension, expired motor vehicle insurance, no insurance.
Boulanger, Timothy T.: 42, 2209 Hatfield Lane, Jackson, careless operation, failure to report an accident.
Dang, Boa Q.: 35, 20909 Leviticus Drive, Zachary, improper telephone communications, cyber stalking, violation of protective order, hold for immigration.
Davis, Wash C.: 21, 3187 Quiet Lane, Jackson, domestic abuse by strangulation, domestic abuse by child endangerment, fugitive — East Feliciana.
Taylor, Demarcus D.: 33, 541 E. Stoner Ave., Shreveport, speeding, driving under suspension.
Thornburg, Larry O.: 33, 1037 Lotus Drive, Natchez, Mississippi, driving under suspension.
Williams, Jarren C.: 26, 601 N. Spruce St., Vidalia, speeding, driving under suspension.
May 18
Gaff, Caden C.: 20, 25469 U.S. 190 E., Robert, speeding, expired motor vehicle insurance, driving under suspension.
Heffner, David E.: 33, 75 Cedar Lane, Natchez, Mississippi, driving under suspension.
Parker, Jason J.: 35, 986 Whitaker Road, Centerville, Mississippi, failure to signal, driving under suspension.
Penton, John B.: 64, 734 First St., Woodville, Mississippi, driving while intoxicated.
May 19
McKenzie, Kenesha: 26, 6881 Parc Brittany St., New Orleans, possession of marijuana.
May 20
Harris, Kendra L.: 39, 6364 Ouida Irondale Road, Weyanoke, driving under suspension.
Jones, Tressa A.: 45, 8544 St. Landry, Gonzales, speeding, driving under suspension.
Martin, Michael V.: 39, 303 Red Maple, Kirbyville, Missouri, headlamps, simple possession of marijuana.
Sterling, Kenneth D.: 35, 11208 U.S. 61, St. Francisville, fugitive warrant – East Baton Rouge.
May 21
Burton Jr., David: 25, 2170 Whitestown Road, Woodville, Mississippi, no license plate, driving under suspension.
McFarland, Sarah A.: 33, 11208 U.S. 61, driving on right side of road, driving under suspension, no evidence of insurance.