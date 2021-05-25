The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between May 10-16:
May 10
Blount, Standish: 46; 1101 Richwood Road, Monroe; taking contraband to/from a penal institution, two counts possession of Schedule II, simple possession of marijuana, resisting an officer, obstruction of justice, taillamps required and operating a vehicle while license is suspended
May 11
Blankenship, Lauren: 18; 5995 Commerce Street, St. Francisville; battery of a dating partner
May 12
Ayer, Heathyr: 40; 8083 Carver Road, St. Francisville; simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and simple criminal damage to property
May 13
Jones, Marque: 31; 11 Linden Drive, Natchez, Mississippi; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, reckless operation of a vehicle and speeding
Pierson, Robert: 25; 5109 Bellar Lane, Port Allen; taking contraband to/from a penal institution
May 14
Stevenson, Jerome: 23; Indian Mound Road, St. Francisville; domestic abuse battery and probation violation
Ivory, Niekeisha: 27; 137 Nanoke Lane, Carencro; manufacture/distribution of Schedule IV and probation violation
Ramos, Jesus: 30; 1934 Alan Avenue, Akin, South Carolina; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, improper lane usage and driver must be licensed
Hilliard, James: 69; 6837 Indian Mound Road, St. Francisville; sexual battery and misdemeanor sexual battery
May 15
Zion, Stacy: 54; 11339 Walker Road, St. Francisville; operating a vehicle while intoxicated and expired driver’s license
Walker, Ridge: 23; 5947 Street B, St. Francisville; driver must be licensed, vehicle license required, no proof of insurance/registration, ATV on roadway prohibited, hit-and-run, two counts reckless operation of a vehicle, flight from an officer, aggravated flight from an officer and no driver’s license in possession