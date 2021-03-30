The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between March 15-21:
March 15
Hinton, Willie: 59; 5937 Street B, St. Francisville; simple battery
March 16
Mancuso, Derick: 31; 1466 Sharlo Ave., Baton Rouge; theft of a motor vehicle
March 17
Baker, Alanna: 24; 5180 Burnett Road, St. Francisville; contempt of court
Williams, Terrence: 34; 9857 Street D, St. Francisville; entry or remaining on paces after forbidden
March 18
Felder, Sam: 59; 13614 Tunica Trace, St. Francisville; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, careless operation, no seat belt
March 21
Smith, Dustin: 28; 131 MJ Lane, Centerville, Mississippi; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while under suspension, careless operation
Parker, Frank: 26; 5111 Hillcrest, Zachary; improper telephone communications