The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between March 15-21:

March 15

Hinton, Willie: 59; 5937 Street B, St. Francisville; simple battery

March 16

Mancuso, Derick: 31; 1466 Sharlo Ave., Baton Rouge; theft of a motor vehicle

March 17

Baker, Alanna: 24; 5180 Burnett Road, St. Francisville; contempt of court

Williams, Terrence: 34; 9857 Street D, St. Francisville; entry or remaining on paces after forbidden

March 18

Felder, Sam: 59; 13614 Tunica Trace, St. Francisville; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, careless operation, no seat belt

March 21

Smith, Dustin: 28; 131 MJ Lane, Centerville, Mississippi; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while under suspension, careless operation

Parker, Frank: 26; 5111 Hillcrest, Zachary; improper telephone communications

