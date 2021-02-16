The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Feb. 1-7:
Feb. 2
Voorhies, David: 39; 615 Judy Dahl Road, Woodville, Mississippi; operating a vehicle while intoxicated (three counts)
Castille, Bryce: 33; 9934 Havard St., St. Francisville; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of Schedule II narcotics, obstruction of justice, taking contraband to/from a penal institution, improper lane usage
Thomas, Nicole: 40; 3780 Cypress Park Drive, Zachary; monetary instrument abuse, theft over $25,000, parole violation
Feb. 3
Gwinn, Quincy: 27; 1137 Givens Road, St. Francisville; speeding, driver must be licensed, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Murphy, Eric: 26; 142 A South St., Rayville; contempt of court
Feb. 4
Scott, Tory: 44; 5321 Canfield Road, St. Francisville; domestic abuse battery – strangulation
Reed, Charles: 33; 4807 Reed St., St. Francisville; theft less than $1,000, flight from an officer, resisting an officer
Feb. 5
Lawrence, Floyd: 18;, 9989 Wilcox St., St. Francisville; child endangerment – domestic abuse
Miles, Keyiira: 19; 235 Broadmoor Drive, Natchez, Mississippi; child endangerment – domestic abuse
Duncan, Brianna: 24; 1805 Landry Drive, Baker; malfeasance in office
Davis, Jaylon: 22; 5180 Burnett Road, St. Francisville; reckless operation of a vehicle, speeding
Crain, William: 48, 8013 La. 10, Ethel; domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment
Feb. 6
Traina, Tiffany: 39; 5639 Deanne Marie Drive, Zachary; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, tail lamps/turn signals required
Guidry, Christy: 35, 10071 Martin St., St. Francisville; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving on right side of road
Feb. 7
Stowers, James: 41; 722 Crockett Ave., Greenwood, Mississippi; battery of a dating partner
Collins, Damien: 34; 7497 Magnolia Road, Weyanoke; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, improper lane usage
Ford, Gregory: 55, 10380 U.S. 61, St. Francisville; improper lane usage, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, impeding flow of traffic