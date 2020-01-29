West Feliciana basketball falls to Baker girls Staff report Advocate Staff Author email Jan 29, 2020 - 2:45 pm Jan 29, 2020 - 2:45 pm 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 10 Buy Now West Feliciana Saint Shelly Jones (40) grabs the ball on Wednesday night. Photo by Jill Moore Buy Now West Feliciana Saint Shamira Jarrels (4) dribbles the ball away from a Baker defender on Wednesday. Photo by Jill Moore Buy Now West Feliciana teammates Da’Naya Tuniors (21) and Anna Landry (14) after the game on Wednesday night. Photo by Jill Moore Buy Now West Feliciana Saint Anna Landry (14) holds onto the ball during the game with Baker on Wednesday night. Photo by Jill Moore Buy Now West Feliciana Saint Shamira Jarrels (4) goes up for a basket on Wednesday night. Photo by Jill Moore Buy Now West Feliciana Saint Shelly Jones (40) keeps the ball away from a Baker player on Wednesday night. Photo by Jill Moore Buy Now West Feliciana Saint cheerleaders cheer on the girls basketball team on Wednesday night. Photo by Jill Moore Buy Now West Feliciana Saint Shelly Jones (40) keeps the ball away from a defender on Wednesday night. Photo by Jill Moore Buy Now West Feliciana Saint Head Coach Tim Washington talks to his team during time out on Wednesday. Photo by Jill Moore Buy Now West Feliciana Saint Shamira Jarrels (4) gets to the ball before the Baker defense on Wednesday night. Photo by Jill Moore Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Baker girls basketball team defeated the West Feliciana Saints 54-13 Wednesday. The Tuesday games were canceled, moving this one to Wednesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Advocate Staff Author email Follow Advocate Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email