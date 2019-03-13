The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Feb. 21-27:

Feb. 24

Cantrelle, Christian R.: 9336 Cedar Glen Drive, Baton Rouge, speeding, driving under suspension.

Feb. 25

Green, Lee: 19, 11225 Old Laurel Hill Road, St. Francisville, simple battery.

Feb. 26

Jackson, Dereck M.: 25, 5741 Comish Drive, Baton Rouge, driving under suspension, switched plate, improper lane usage.

Feb. 27

Merrill, Georkel D.: 21, 5854 Landau Drive, Southaven, Mississippi, probation violator.

Ware, Twyla L.: 46, 1383 Highway 61, Natchez, Mississippi, malfeasance in office.

