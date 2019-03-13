The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Feb. 21-27:
Feb. 24
Cantrelle, Christian R.: 9336 Cedar Glen Drive, Baton Rouge, speeding, driving under suspension.
Feb. 25
Green, Lee: 19, 11225 Old Laurel Hill Road, St. Francisville, simple battery.
Feb. 26
Jackson, Dereck M.: 25, 5741 Comish Drive, Baton Rouge, driving under suspension, switched plate, improper lane usage.
Feb. 27
Merrill, Georkel D.: 21, 5854 Landau Drive, Southaven, Mississippi, probation violator.
Ware, Twyla L.: 46, 1383 Highway 61, Natchez, Mississippi, malfeasance in office.