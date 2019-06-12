Arts for All members Angela Campbell, Joanne Payne and Elaine Erikson taught an art lesson to a group at Council on Aging on May 29. Attendees learned how to blow soapy paint bubbles and then bust them onto watercolor paper to create an interesting and colorful design, reminiscent of a hydrangea blossom.
The community art activity was supported by a grant from the Louisiana Division of the Arts, Office of Cultural Development, and Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism, in cooperation with the Louisiana State Arts Council, as administered by the Regional Arts Council. Funding also has been provided by the National Endowment for the Arts, Art Works.