Assisi Heights hold Christmas meal Advocate staff report Advocate Staff Jan 16, 2019 - 2:30 pm Facebook Twitter SMS Email Levania Williams, the eldest resident at Assisi Heights, won the ham giveaway. Provided photo The residents at Assisi Heights gather to enjoy a meal provided by the West Feliciana Parish Council on Aging. Provided photo Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The residents at Assisi Heights gathered recently for a Christmas meal provided by the West Feliciana Council on Aging. Levania Williams, the eldest resident at Assisi Heights, won the ham give away. Frances Williams won the door decorating contest. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Advocate Staff Follow Advocate Staff Close Get email notifications on Advocate Staff daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. Whenever Advocate Staff posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link. Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Follow Advocate Staff Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today View comments