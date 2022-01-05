Students in Juliana Abisreitinger’s sixth grade STEM class at West Feliciana Middle School made cookie cutters using a 3D printer.
They worked with Lauren Liebkemann’s class to make cookies using their cookie cutters.
Students in Juliana Abisreitinger’s sixth grade STEM class at West Feliciana Middle School made cookie cutters using a 3D printer.
They worked with Lauren Liebkemann’s class to make cookies using their cookie cutters.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Purchases made via links on our site may earn us an affiliate commission