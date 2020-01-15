Singer songwriters featured in St. Francisville series Staff report Advocate Staff Author email Jan 15, 2020 - 2:30 pm Jan 15, 2020 - 2:30 pm 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Buy Now Lee Barber, an Austin artist and songwriter, starts one of his songs with a story on Sunday night at the Arts for All Singer Songwriter Series at the Temple Sinai Synagogue. Photo by Jill Moore Buy Now Lee Barber, an Austin artist and songwriter, starts one of his songs with a story on Sunday night at the Arts for All Singer Songwriter Series at the Temple Sinai Synagogue. Photo by Jill Moore Buy Now Eric Schmitt, a Baton Rouge singer-songwriter, sings one of his many tunes at the Arts for All Singer Songwriter Series at the Temple Sinai Synagogue on Sunday night. Photo by Jill Moore Buy Now Trey Pendley warms up the audience during the Arts for All Singer Songwriter Series at the Temple Sinai Synagogue on Jan. 12, 2020. Photo by Jill Moore Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Arts for All held its Singer Songwriter Series at the Temple Sinai Synagogue on Sunday in St. Francisville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Advocate Staff Author email Follow Advocate Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email