Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents wrote 39 citations to 29 subjects for alleged dove baiting related cases during the opening weekend of the dove season, Sept. 1-3.
In West Feliciana Pariah, agents wrote four hunting doves over a baited area citations and one placement of bait citation.
Other citations were issued in Avoyelles, Evangeline, Franklin, Rapides and St. Helena parishes.
All migratory game bird baiting cases are filed with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for prosecution in Federal Court.